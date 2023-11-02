LIVE TV

Gravitas: Will India lead a peacekeeping force in Gaza?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 12:35 AM IST
This episode explores the possible scenarios for Gaza, if and when the war ends. Could India play a pivotal role in Gaza's peacekeeping efforts, as India has peacekeeping troops in Lebanon. Will America and the U.S. join hands in case a peacekeeping force is sent to Gaza? With the Israel-Hamas conflict escalating, and amid concerns that it could turn into a wider war, calls for peace intensify. We delve into the possibilities, examining the evolving situation on the ground, the involvement of key global players, and the complex dynamics at play.

