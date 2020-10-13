Gravitas: Why the world's biggest violators of rights want a UNHRC membership

Oct 13, 2020, 11.50 PM(IST)
Some of the world's biggest violators of human rights have won seats at the UN Human Rights Council. This includes countries like Burundi and China. Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you how rights violators are weakening the UNHRC from inside.