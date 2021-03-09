Gravitas: Why Pakistan needs a 'Vote of Conscience'

Mar 09, 2021, 12.30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
As Imran Khan PTI took a trust vote, his 'goons' tossed shoes at opposition leaders and attacked a former Prime Minister. Here's what WION's Palki says. 'Forget a vote of confidence, Pakistan needs a vote of conscience'.
