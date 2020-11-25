Gravitas: W.H.O's sham probe into COVID-19 origins

Nov 25, 2020, 12.10 AM(IST)
The W.H.O still cannot decide how the pandemic began. In July, the health body initiated a probe into the origins of the Wuhan Virus. How far has that probe gone? WION's Molly Gambhir gets you a report.
