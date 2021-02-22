Gravitas: What's India's Oil Strategy?

Feb 22, 2021, 11.35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
India is the world's third-largest oil market. It imports nearly 85% of its crude. Petrol prices in India have crossed 100 rupees/litre. What can the govt do to help consumers? WION's Palki Sharma has the details.
Read in App