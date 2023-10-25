Gravitas: Wasim Akram lambasts Pakistan cricket team's poor fitness levels

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Legendary Pakistani bowler Wasim Akram has lambasted Pakistan cricket team's poor fitness levels. Akram slammed the team's defeat against Afghanistan & questioned their eating habits. Priyanka Sharma brings you a report.

