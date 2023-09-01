Gravitas: U.S. election front-runners too old for office?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell froze while speaking at a press conference. This was second such incident in just over a month. Are U.S. politicians even fit for office? Molly Gambhir tells you more

