Gravitas | US: Car rams into Biden's motorcade; President & First Lady Jill Biden escape unharmed
A security breach in Delaware involving President Joe Biden raises alarms about presidential safety. A sedan unexpectedly collided with a Secret Service vehicle near Biden, sparking rapid response from armed agents. This incident, occurring close to the heavily secured presidential motorcade, prompts serious questions about potential vulnerabilities in the President's security, especially in a time of geopolitical tension.