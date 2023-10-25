Gravitas: U.S. Boosts Israel's Defence, Sends Advisors and High-tech Systems To West Asia

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
In response to escalating tensions in West Asia, the U.S. has significantly increased its support for Israel. The Pentagon has dispatched advisors, military experts in urban warfare, and advanced defence systems to aid Israel in its preparations for a potential ground invasion of Gaza. Here's a report.

