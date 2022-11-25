LIVE TV

Gravitas: Twitter to unblock all accounts?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 12:10 AM IST
Elon Musk is using a Twitter poll to decide whether or not to unblock every account that the platform has ever suspended. He says he has a plan to deal with hate speech. Molly Gambhir tells you more