Gravitas: Trudeau Links India to Khalistani Terrorist's Killing | India's Bold Retaliation

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
India has strongly expressed objection and questioned Canada's leniency toward supporters of Khalistan after PM Justin Trudeau linked the death of a terrorist in Canada to India. Relations between India and Canada have hit a new low after Trudeau claimed there was evidence to suggest India’s involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist.

