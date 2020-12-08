Gravitas: Thousands of Pakistanis out of a job in the gulf

Dec 08, 2020, 11.45 PM(IST)
The UAE has halted visas to Pakistani citizens. A recruitment agency in Rawalpindi has reportedly lost 3,000 openings in the UAE to India. WION's Palki tells you how Pakistanis are paying the price for Imran Khan's misadventures.
