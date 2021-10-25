Gravitas: The 'Sinicisation' of Mosques in China

Oct 25, 2021, 11:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
China is remodeling mosques to make them appear 'Chinese'. Domes & Minarets are being replaced by Pagodas. Islamic calligraphy is being replaced by Chinese texts. Palki Sharma gets you a report on this 'sinicisation' campaign.
Read in App