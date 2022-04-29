Gravitas: The Rift Between The Rajapaksa Brothers

Apr 29, 2022
In Sri Lanka, the Rajapaksa family is facing intense pressure to step down. The public backlash is creating divisions between the brothers. There are growing reports of a rift. Palki Sharma brings you the details.
