Gravitas | Taliban sending women to prison 'to keep them safe'
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 15, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
The Taliban have introduced a new policy of sending women to prison. Why? The Taliban says it's doing so to keep women safe. Hem Saroya brings you a report.
