Gravitas: Pfizer's bumper profit from vaccine sales

May 05, 2021, 11:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Pfizer reported $3.5 billion in revenue from the sale of its covid vaccine in Q1. But most of these sales have targeted the richer countries. With an openly declared intention to churn profits, has Pfizer become the rich man's jab?
