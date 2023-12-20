videos
Gravitas | Pakistan's new export: Honour killing
WION Video Team
Updated:
Dec 20, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
A Pakistani immigrant couple has been sentenced to life in prison by an Italian court. The couple killed their 18-year-old daughter over her Western lifestyle choices. When will honour killing stop?
