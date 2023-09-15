Gravitas: Pakistan to have 200 nuclear warheads by 2025 | Pak's growing nuclear arsenal

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
Pakistan's nuclear arsenal is growing. America's top nuclear scientists say, Pak has 170 nuclear warheads & the number could grow to 200 by 2025. Should this alarm New Delhi? Here's what Molly Gambhir has to say.

