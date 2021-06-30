Gravitas: Pakistan bans TikTok for 3rd time in 9 months

Jun 30, 2021, 02:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Pakistan has banned TikTok for the third time in 9 months. The authorities say the app is spreading 'immorality' & 'vulgarity'. But, the real motive behind Pakistan's decision may be different. Watch this report by Palki Sharma to find out.
