Gravitas: One year of Article 370 abrogation | What has changed?

Aug 06, 2020, 01.10 AM(IST)
Follow Us
On August 5, 2019, India abrogated Article 370 in the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir. On the first anniversary of this historic decision. WION's Palki Sharma gets you a report on what has changed in Kashmir.