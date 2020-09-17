Gravitas: NSA Doval leaves SCO meet after Pak's provocation

Sep 17, 2020, 01.05 AM(IST)
India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval walked out of a virtual SCO meet, after the Pakistani representative used a new fantasy map as the backdrop. The host - Russia has come out in support of India. Palki Sharma Upadhyay gets you the story.