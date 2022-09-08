Gravitas: New UK PM Truss unveils cabinet

Published: Sep 08, 2022, 12:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss unveiled her cabinet before facing the House of Commons for the first time. For the first time in history, Britain's cabinet does not have white men in top positions. Molly Gambhir tells you more.
