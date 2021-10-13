Gravitas: New Superman comes out as bisexual

Oct 13, 2021, 12:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
An upcoming feature of DC comics will see the new Superman come out as bisexual. The news has triggered an intense debate on 'woke superheroes'. Is it change for the sake of it or natural progress? WION's Palki Sharma tells you.
