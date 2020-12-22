Gravitas: Nepal: KP Sharma Oli defends decision to dissolve parliament

Dec 22, 2020, 12.30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has defended the decision to dissolve the parliament, saying the elected government was pushed to a corner. Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you more about what's happening in Kathmandu.
