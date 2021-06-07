Gravitas: Leader of Boko Haram "Kills himself"

Jun 07, 2021, 11:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
For more than 10 years, Abubakar Shekau was the face of terrorism in Nigeria. Terrorists from Islamic State West African Province now claim Shekau killed himself. Does this mean an end to Jihadism in West Africa?
