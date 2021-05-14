Gravitas: KP Oli ousted & then re-appointed as Nepal's PM

May 14, 2021, 11:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
3 days after losing a no-confidence motion in parliament, KP Oli is back as Nepal's Prime Minister. After spending most of last year on the backfoot, is it advantage Oli this time around? Palki Sharma tells you.
Read in App