Gravitas: Japan's Deputy Defence Minister: China and WHO needs to tell us what's going on

Dec 25, 2020, 12.15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
In an exclusive conversation with Palki Sharma Upadhyay, Japan's Deputy Minister of Defence Yasuhide Nakayama called Wuhan as the original source of the virus. Nakayama said China & WHO 'must explain to the world what is going on'.
Read in App