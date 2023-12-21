Gravitas | Italy's far-right proposes Nativity Scene Law: Cultural preservation or political move?
Italy's far-right ruling party, Brothers of Italy, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, has proposed a law mandating nativity scenes in schools, stirring controversy. While the party frames it as protecting Christian traditions, critics accuse it of using religious symbols for political gain. This move follows Meloni's stringent immigration policies and previous attempts to regulate Muslim prayer spaces.