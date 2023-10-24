Gravitas: Israeli PM's Son Absence Amid Gaza War Mobilization Sparks Outrage

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 24, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Amid the Gaza War, Israel has called its reserves to defend their homeland. But there's a mounting question: Where is Prime Minister's son? In the midst of this mobilization, Israeli soldiers are seething with anger. The Prime Minister's 32-year-old son remains absent even as countless soldiers rush back home to fight the war. But why is Yair Netanyahu still in the U.S., far from the frontlines? Here's a report.

