Gravitas: Israel Uses AI In Gaza Strikes | Is Weaponized AI the Future of Warfare?

Is AI going to dictate future warfare? While the world debates this topic, the Israeli military has already started using artificial intelligence-backed technology in its war against Hamas in Gaza. AI ethicists have raised concerns about the use of AI-driven technologies to target Palestinians. Its use by the military in conflict zones comes at a time when many countries, along with the U.S., have begun implementing a new policy to govern the responsible military use of such technologies. Molly Gambhir brings you the latest.