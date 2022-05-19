Gravitas: Israel to practice 'strikes' on Iran

Published: May 19, 2022, 01:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Israel is going to practice 'military strikes on Iran. On May 29, it will commence the 'chariots of fire' drill, the largest drill in its history. Why was this exercise needed? What is it aimed at? Palki Sharma reports.
