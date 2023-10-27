Gravitas: Israel-Palestine war expands, strikes in Syria, Egypt

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
US has carried out airstrikes in Syria. Projectiles have hit towns in Egypt. America is sending 900 troops to West Asia. In Jordan, thousands are calling for annulment of peace treaty with Israel. The war in no longer limited to the Gaza strip.

