Gravitas: Israel kills two infiltrators from Lebanon

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
Qatar is holding talks with Israel & Hamas to negotiate the release of hostages. Israeli soldiers have killed 2 gunmen along the Lebanon border. The Arab league is meeting on Wednesday to discuss a resolution of the conflict. Priyanka Sharma brings you the biggest developments.

