Gravitas | Israel-Hamas war: Hamas wants to extend ceasefire with Israel

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
Hamas has expressed its interest in extending the 4-day ceasefire with Israel. Is the group doing this to buy time to regroup & recover? Molly Gambhir brings you a report.

