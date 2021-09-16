Gravitas: Is the West dumping Quad for Aukus?

Sep 16, 2021, 11:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
What is Aukus? The United States, The United Kingdom and Australia have announced a new security pact to counter China. The US & the UK plan to arm Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. Palki Sharma tells you all that you need to know.
