Gravitas: Indonesia: Scientist leading Sinovac trial dies of suspected Covid-19

Jul 09, 2021, 11:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In Indonesia, the scientist who led the Sinovac vaccine trials has died after contracting the Wuhan virus. In Thailand, medics have fallen ill, even after taking the Sinovac vaccine. Are Chinese vaccines failing in Southeast Asia?
