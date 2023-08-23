Gravitas: India: Two Vistara Planes Cleared To Take-Off & Land At Same Time

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
A major mishap was averted at #Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. A Vistara aircraft was cleared for take-off while another was in the process of landing. The take-off was aborted after instructions from Air Traffic Control. Molly Gambhir tells you more

