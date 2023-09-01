Gravitas: India: 21st century's rising scientific power

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
India is counting down to the launch of Aditya L1, India is celebrating the record of 10 billion monthly UPI transaction, India is also celebrating its largest indigenous nuclear power plant. India is fast becoming 21st century's rising scientific power

