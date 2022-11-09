Gravitas: Has Desantis replaced Trump as face of GOP?

Published: Nov 09, 2022, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Has Ron Desantis replaced Trump as the face of GOP for 2024? The Florida Governor has won his re-election bid & positioned himself for the Presidential race. Trump says it might end up hurting him badly. Why? Molly Gambhir tells you.
