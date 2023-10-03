Gravitas: Great Himalayan Earthquake: How long before Delhi crumbles?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
The earthquakes in Nepal have resurrected an age-old fear: The fear of the great Himalayan quake. Scientists have for long predicted that an earthquake of over 8 magnitude will hit populous cities like Delhi, Lahore, Rawalpindi. Are India and Pakistan prepared for the tragedy? How long before Delhi crumbles?

