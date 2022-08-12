Gravitas: Europe faces worst drought in 500 years

Published: Aug 12, 2022, 12:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
European rivers run dry as the continent reels under its worst drought in 500 years. Almost 63% of European and British lands are now on drought alert. Palki Sharma Upadhyay gets a report on Europe's climate emergency.
