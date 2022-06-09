Gravitas: EU to introduce 'universal charger' by 2024

Published: Jun 09, 2022, 01:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Should there be a one charger for all devices? The #EuropeanUnion is set to introduce a Universal Charger by 2024. Phones, cameras, headphones, earbuds, they will all require one standard cable. Will Apple agree? Palki Sharma reports.
