Gravitas: Ethiopia's Military Chief calls Dr Tedros a 'criminal' supporting a rebel region

Nov 20, 2020, 12.10 AM(IST)
Ethiopia's Military Chief has levied a serious charge against Dr Tedros. The Army Chief has called the WHO Director-General a 'criminal' - who is trying to procure weapons for the Tigray rebels. WION's Molly Gambhir tells you more.
