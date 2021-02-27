Gravitas: Decoding India-Pakistan ceasefire pact

Feb 27, 2021, 12.05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Ahead of 2nd anniversary of the Balakot Airstrike, India & Pakistan issued a joint statement promising to observe all agreements on ceasefire at LoC. Can Islamabad be trusted to keep the promise? Here's what WION's Palki Sharma has to say.
