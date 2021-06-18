Gravitas: Covaxin has calf serum? Government says no

Jun 18, 2021, 12:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The Indian government has denied reports that the homegrown jab- Covaxin contains calf serum. Why do fake reports gain so much traction on social media? What is the cost of such misinformation? Palki Sharma explains.
