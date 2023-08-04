Gravitas: China's household debt approaches IMF red line

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 12:25 AM IST
China's household debt has surged to 63.5% and is now approaching the IMF's warning line of 65%. What explains the surging debt? What is china doing to bring it down? Molly Gambhir reports

