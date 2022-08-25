Gravitas: Breathtaking photos of Jupiter as captured by James Webb telescope

Published: Aug 25, 2022, 12:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
NASA's James Webb telescope has captured breathtaking photos of Jupiter. The giant planet is seen in blue, green, white and orange hues. The telescope has also captured some 'photobombing' galaxies. Palki Sharma brings you a report.
