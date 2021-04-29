Gravitas: Biden addresses Congress ahead of 100 days in office

Apr 29, 2021, 11:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Joe Biden addressed the U.S Congress on the eve of completing 100 days as President. Biden talked up his vaccine rollout and unveiled a $2 trillion spending spree. But what is the President's plan to tackle America's biggest threat - racism?
