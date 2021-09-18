Gravitas: Aukus has created a new problem for the United States

Sep 18, 2021, 12:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Aukus has created a full-fledged international dispute. An outraged France has called off an event in Washington DC. Paris is keen to recoup billions of dollars it lost after Australia broke a submarine contract. Palki Sharma tells you more.
Read in App