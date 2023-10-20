Gravitas: Are Islamic nations uniting against Israel and the US?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
Egypt has allowed Anti-Israel protests to take place. UAE has called an emergency UNSC meeting. Bahrain has sacked an Indian-origin doctor over an anti-Palestine post. Riyadh has put normalisation of ties with Israel on back burner. Priyanka Sharma asks: Is the Muslim world uniting?

